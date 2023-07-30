Colombian President’s son arrested for alleged money laundering

BOGOTA: Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, was arrested Saturday for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment, Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. His ex-partner was also arrested.

“The arrest warrants issued against Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos were made effective for the crimes of asset laundering and illicit enrichment,” said the statement, reported Anadolu.

His ex-wife, Daysuris Vasquez was arrested “for the crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data for events occurring from 2022 to date,“ said the statement.

Nicolas Petro allegedly received money from Colombia’s drug traffickers to fund his father’s campaign that led to the president’s victory in the election. According to Vasquez, the president’s son took the money to acquire a luxurious home in Barranquilla instead.

Upon learning the news, President Petro, the country’s first left-wing leader, spoke on Twitter on Saturday.

“As a person and a father, so much self-destruction and the fact that one of my children goes to jail hurts me a lot; as President, I assure you that the prosecution has all the guarantees on my part to proceed in accordance with the law,“ he wrote.

“I wish my son luck and strength. May these events forge his character and may he reflect on his own mistakes,“ Petro added.

“As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; let the law freely guide the process.”

Petro has denied taking money from drug traffickers and he ordered prosecutors to investigate his son in March. - Bernama