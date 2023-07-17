Companies in Vietnam struggle to recruit staff at professional level: Report

HANOI: Many companies in Vietnam have had difficulty in hiring human resources at the professional level this year, mainly due to their skill set requirements, Xinhua quoted a local media report.

About 83 per cent of companies surveyed in the Southeast Asian country face challenges in recruiting at the professional level, 18 per cent at the executive level and 60 per cent at the management level, Vietnam News reported.

The primary issue was their skill set requirements, with 74 per cent of companies saying they were unable to find people with the right skills at the right price and 64 per cent saying there are fewer qualified ready-to-hire candidates in the market, the newspaper cited a report by Talentnet Corporation and Mercer.

About 49 per cent of employees cited a lack of growth opportunities and clear career paths, while 49 per cent of organisations struggled with non-competitive salary structures.

Due to a scarcity of talent and intense competition, businesses are willing to offer generous bonuses to attract top management talents, the report said.

The report was based on the 2023 Asia Pacific Market Pulse Survey – Vietnam market, which asked 143 organisations across various sectors to provide insights into the latest salary, bonus and recruitment trends. -Bernama