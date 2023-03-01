Consumer Electronics Show 2023 to kick off in Las Vegas this week

LOS ANGELES: The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s premier tech show, will kick off in the US city of Las Vegas this week.

The show, which runs from Jan 5 to 8, draws over 3,100 exhibitors from 170 countries and regions, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organiser of the CES, reported Xinhua.

Participants will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees.

The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world’s greatest challenges.

The CES 2023 show floor will feature nearly 1,000 new exhibitors, one of the largest and fastest growing global auto shows, and a list of CES 2023 Innovation Award honorees showcasing the future of technology, according to the CTA. - Bernama