Corbyn shows evidence Boris discussed giving the US access to NHS

27 Nov 2019 / 18:44 H.
LONDON: Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn today produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks.

Johnson has denied ever raising the sale of Britain’s National Health Service in such talks.

Corbyn, who has argued that Johnson’s Conservatives will allow the United States to increase drug prices as part of a post-Brexit trade deal, said he had 451 pages of unredacted documents on talks between the two countries.

“Perhaps he (Johnson) would like to explain why these documents confirm the US is demanding the NHS is on the table in the trade talks,“ he told a news conference.

“These uncensored documents leave Boris Johnson’s denials in absolute tatters.” — Reuters

