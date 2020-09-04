Coronavirus: Latest global developments

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Nearly 870,000 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 869,718 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1100 GMT Friday based on official sources.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 186,806, followed by Brazil with 124,614, India with 68,472, Mexico 66,329 and Britain 41,527 fatalities.

Brazil surpassed four million coronavirus cases.

Berlusconi in hospital

Italy's former prime minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalised "as a precaution" his entourage says, after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

The AGI news agency says Berlusconi, who turns 84 at the end of this month, was hospitalised in a room that he often occupies when staying at San Raffaele hospital in Milan. AGI said this indicates that his condition is not serious, or he would be in intensive care.

New Zealand: first death in three months

New Zealand records its first Covid-19 death in more than three months in a man in his 50s.

Health officials say the man was part of a second-wave cluster of infections that emerged in the biggest city Auckland last month, ending a spell of 102 days free of community transmission in the South Pacific nation.

Batman infected

Filming in Britain for the latest Batman movie is halted after its star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after shooting had resumed.

Although the studio does not name the person infected, a number of Hollywood trade publications, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, said they had confirmed that 34-year-old Pattinson was the sick cast member.

Russia vaccine passes early test

Patients involved in early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events", according to research published in The Lancet, but experts say the trials are too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

Distinguishing virus, flu

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche says it has received the green light in the United States for emergency use of a diagnostic test differentiating between coronavirus and influenza.

Roche says its cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B test won Emergency Use Authorization approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

22 French schools closed

France's education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer says 22 schools have had to shut on French territory due to the coronavirus since pupils returned to school this week, emphasising that over half of these were in the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion.

Ten schools have closed in mainland France and 12 on La Reunion, where there has been a recent surge in coronavirus cases, he said. France has some 60,000 schools nationwide.

7,000 care workers dead

Amnesty International says more than 7,000 health care workers have died of the virus worldwide, including more than 1,300 in Mexico alone, the most for any country. -AFP