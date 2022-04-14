Cost of Hajj for Indonesians notches an increase this year

JAKARTA: The cost to be borne by Indonesian pilgrims for this year’s Hajj has increased to 39.89 million rupiah (RM1 = 3,394 rupiah) from 35.2 million rupiah in 2020.

The amount was set by Commission VIII of the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Religious Affairs in a meeting at the Parliament here, Wednesday night.

The fee covers the cost of flights, living expenses, visas and part of the cost of accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, said Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in a statement.

The ministry is also targeting to send 110,500 pilgrims or 50 per cent of the 2019 haj quota, after a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On April 9, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the number of pilgrims allowed for this year’s Hajj season is limited to one million local and international pilgrims. - Bernama