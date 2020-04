SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed an additional 1,016 cases of Covid-19 infection in the country bringing the tally to 10,168.

The ministry said the majority of the new cases were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories while 15 cases involved Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be issued tonight,” it said in a statement here.

As at noon April 21, Singapore had classified 7,127 cases as dorm residents, 370 involving work permit holders not residing in dorms, 1,059 community cases and another 569 were imported cases.

So far, 839 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, 27 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while 11 have died. — Bernama