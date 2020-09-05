Covid-19: 34 New cases in Singapore, 2 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore preliminarily confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the republic to 56,982.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, of whom one is a Singaporean and two are work pass holders,” the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its brief data released here today.

The ministry said there were two imported cases and both had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

In the full data released late yesterday, the republic classified 921 of the reported cases as imported, 2,222 as community cases and 53,805 involving dorm residents.

A total of 56,174 patients have fully recovered from the infection and 51 confirmed cases remain in hospital, but none in the intensive care unit.

A total of 696 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic. -Bernama