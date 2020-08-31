Covid-19: 41 new cases in Singapore, seven imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed 41 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the republic to 56,812.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, all of whom are work pass holders,” the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its brief data released here today.

The ministry said there were seven imported cases who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

In full data released late yesterday, the republic had classified 896 of the reported cases as imported, 2,237 as community cases and 53,638 as dorm residents.

A total of 55,586 patients have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Meanwhile, 74 confirmed cases remain in hospital, but none in the intensive care unit.

A total of 1,084 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic.

A new cluster was identified yesterday at SLR Revolution, Excelsior Shopping Centre, 5 Coleman Street. — Bernama