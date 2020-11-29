Covid-19: Another M’sian among asymptomatic cases in S’pore, 29th death reported

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that one of the five imported cases announced Saturday involved a 36-year-old Malaysian man.

Labelled as case 58413, the work permit holder who arrived from Malaysia has been placed on stay-home notice (SHN).

In its full data released late last night, the ministry said the man and four other imported cases were asymptomatic and were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance.

The case takes the total number of Malaysians infected here to two, this week.

As of noon Saturday, the republic reported a total of six new cases, with one locally transmitted case, thus bringing the total infection here to 58,205.

Singapore has also reported another death due to the coronavirus, taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 29.

The latest fatality involved a 68-year-old male Singaporean who died at The National University Hospital here with the cause of death as determined by the pathologist as ischaemic heart disease with Covid-19.

Identified as case 58343, the MOH said he had travelled to Indonesia on March 10 for work, and returned to Singapore on Nov 17 after experiencing shortness of breath since Nov 11, and had been admitted to a hospital upon arrival in Singapore.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Nov 18, and had a past history of hypertension and heart disease.

The last fatality was reported on Oct 12 and the first two deaths was on March 21.

Almost 99 per cent or 58,119 cases had fully recovered here, while a total of 32 confirmed cases remained hospitalised and none is in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 25 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

Singapore has closed the last coronavirus cluster, a migrant worker dormitory, on Nov 25. -Bernama