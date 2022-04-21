Covid-19 cases continue to decline globally: WHO

GENEVA: The numbers of new Covid-19 cases and fatalities worldwide have continued to decline since the end of March, the World Health Organisation said Thursday, with more than five million infections and 18,000 deaths reported in the last week.

“During the week of April 11 to 17, over five million cases and over 18,000 deaths were reported across the six WHO regions, a 24 per cent and 12 per cent decrease respectively, compared to the previous week,“ Anadolu Agency reported the global health organization said.

As of April 17, more than 500 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths were reported globally, it noted.

All regions reported decreasing trends in the number of new weekly infections and fatalities.

“The trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and as a result lower numbers of cases detected,“ said WHO.

According to Anadolu Agency, South Korea reported the highest number of new weekly cases (972,082 new cases, down by 33 per cent), France (827,350, a decrease of 11 per cent), Germany (769,466, down by 25 per cent), Italy (421,707, a decline of 6 per cent), and Japan (342,665, up by 1 per cent).

The highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported in the US (3,076 further deaths, down by 9 per cent), Russia (1,784, a decrease of 11 per cent), South Korea (1,671, a reduction of 24 per cent), Germany (1,227, down by 27 per cent), and Italy (944, 5 per cent less). — Bernama