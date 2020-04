BANGKOK: It is a sweltering hot afternoon at Khlong Toey – Bangkok’s oldest and biggest slum – where life goes on as usual despite the government of Thailand’s advice to adopt social distancing measures and to stay indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The slum is home to about 100,000 people – including 30,000 children – living cheek by jowl, making social distancing nearly impossible for its dwellers. In the slum’s alleys, children play barefooted, some elderly are fanning themselves, and a few women are chatting while sitting on the bench outside their tiny homes.

As such, the slum’s inhabitants are vulnerable to the deadly virus due to the crowded and unhygienic living conditions – a ticking time bomb in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the kingdom.

To date, at least 13 were infected with the deadly virus in the slum.

Khlong Toey slum dweller and casual labourer Saiyong Kongsap, 54, is wondering whether to continue working and risk getting infected – or stay home and face hunger.

“I’m aware of the deadly virus. However, I cannot afford to stay at home. I need to feed my family. Looking for a job is difficult now but I have to try,” the father of four told Bernama when met outside his ‘one-room’ house, recently.

For Saiyong and many slum denizens, life goes on despite the deadly virus that infected more than 2,400 people and claimed at least 32 deaths in the kingdom.

Founder of Duang Prateep Foundation, Prateep Ungsongtham Hata, said slum dwellers are more worried about not making enough money to buy food to feed their family than Covid-19.

She said most of those staying in Khlong Toey are daily wage workers who work in various sectors including hotels, public transport, and as street vendors.

“They lived from hand to mouth. When the government announced the closure of shopping malls, entertainment outlets, saloons and massage parlours, about 60% of the people here lost their job and income,” she said.

Prateep is concerned over the possible spread of Covid-19 in the slum, especially among the elderly with fragile health.

“It is almost impossible to practice social distancing here. They continue to mingle, socialise, and visit their neighbours despite the government repeatedly advising them to practice social distancing and stay home,” she said.

Prateep said the foundation – established more than 40 years ago to help children and their families to cope with the living conditions of a slum life – has been working with at least five non-governmental organisations (NGO) and volunteer groups to provide necessity items including mask, hand sanitiser, soap and canned food for the needy.

“We hope more people will be joining us to provide care for the needy here, especially the high-risk group (like the) senior citizens and (the) disabled,” she said.

Thailand’s economy is heavily reliant on tourism, and exports has been hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic.

To alleviate the impact of Covid-19 in the kingdom, the government announced an economic stimulus package to cushion the economy including 5,000 baht handouts to an estimated 9 million self-employed and employees who have been laid-off for six months.

Steamed sticky rice vendor Walamit Saejiew, 60, is hoping to receive the cash handout soon to ease her financial burden.

The sole breadwinner of the family said her daily income had dropped significantly since the outbreak as many prefer to stay home while some try to cut expenses.

“At least, with this cash handout, I can feed my family,” she said. — Bernama