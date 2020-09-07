Covid-19: Indonesia recorded 196,989 cases with 8,130 deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia has recorded 2,880 Covid-19 new positive cases within 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 196,989.

According to its government’s official website on Covid-19, www.covid19.go.id today, 89,992 patients were still being monitored for the viral infection.

Between noon yesterday and noon today, 105 deaths occurred from the infection, bringing the cumulative number to 8,130.

Jakarta has recorded the highest number of positive cases in the republic, with 47,379 including 1,046 new cases.

East Java Province has reported the highest total of fatalities at 2,576, followed by Jakarta (1,296), Central Java (1,090), South Sulawesi (372) and the rest of the Indonesian provinces.-Bernama