Covid-19: Indonesia records 3,806 new cases, 106 deaths in 24 hours

JAKARTA: Indonesia has recorded 3,806 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases in the republic to 214,746.

Based on the data published on its government official website regarding Covid-19, at www.covid19.go.id today, 95,539 patients were still being monitored for the viral infection.

Between noon yesterday and noon today, another 106 deaths occurred, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 8,650.

Jakarta province recorded the highest number of positive cases with 52,840, including 1,205 new cases.

East Java province has the highest number of fatalities so far with 2,746, followed by Jakarta (1,386), Central Java (1,139), South Kalimantan (386), South Sulawesi (376) and the other provinces. -Bernama