Covid-19: Malaysian among 6 asymptomatic imported cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that one of the seven imported Covid-19 cases in the republic announced Friday is a 44-year-old Malaysian man.

Labelled as case 58527, the work permit holder who arrived from Malaysia has been placed on stay-home notice (SHN), it said in its full data released late last night.

The ministry said the man and five other imported cases were asymptomatic who were detected from its proactive screening and surveillance.

The symptomatic imported case involved a 42-year old Singaporean man who returned from Indonesia.

As of noon Friday, the republic reported a total of eight new cases, with one case residing in a dormitory, thus bringing the total infection here to 58,305.

To date, the MOH has classified 1,525 of the reported cases as imported, 2,275 as community cases and 54,505 involving dorm residents.

About 99 per cent or 58,192 cases had fully recovered here, while a total of 29 confirmed cases remained hospitalised and none is in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 55 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 29 died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here with the last fatality reported on Nov 28 and the first two deaths on March 21.

Singapore has closed the last coronavirus cluster, a migrant worker dormitory, on Nov 25. — Bernama