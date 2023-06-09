Covid-19 raises anxiety at start of new school year in US

LOS ANGELES: Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the United States recently, raising anxiety around the possibility that schools could implement mask mandates again.

Surges of Covid-19 cases in Texas and Kentucky have caused three school districts to briefly suspend in-person classes, Xinhua quoted a report by The Hill.

In the post-emergency era of Covid-19, schools no longer have the comprehensive surveillance data that was readily available during the pandemic.

Without specific guidance, decisions on Covid mitigation measures are largely up to school district leaders, in cooperation with local health authorities and in consultation with the community, said the report.

Updated Covid-19 vaccines are anticipated to become available in the United States by the end of September.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices is scheduled to hold a meeting on Covid-19 vaccines on Sept 12. - Bernama