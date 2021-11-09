Covid-19 restrictions ease further in Australian capital amid battle against 3rd wave

CANBERRA: Coronavirus restrictions in the Australian capital Canberra will ease earlier than planned after hitting a vaccine milestone, reported Xinhua.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said on Tuesday that from Friday Canberra will move to baseline-level restrictions that are expected to stay in place across the summer.

Barr said changes were brought forward by two weeks after the territory hit a 95-percent milestone of over-12s fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Under the most significant changes since the ACT went into lockdown on Aug. 12, limits on household visitors and outdoor gathering sizes will be abolished. Face masks will only be mandatory in high-risk settings and nightclubs will be able to reopen.

Indoor and outdoor events with fixed seating will return to full seated capacity, and restrictions on cinemas and swimming pools will be relaxed.

“Canberrans now have a lot to look forward to in our city over the summer months as we enter this new phase of our pandemic response,“ Barr and Stephen-Smith said in a joint statement.

“But the pandemic isn’t over and we still need to look out for each other. Stay at home if you are feeling unwell and get tested if you have any Covid symptoms.”

On Tuesday morning, Australia reported more than 1,300 new locally-acquired Covid-19 cases, 18 of which were in the ACT, and 14 deaths, as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

The majority of new cases were in Victoria, the country’s second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, where 1,069 cases and 10 deaths were reported.

So far about 89.4 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over had received one vaccine dose, and 80.6 per cent were fully inoculated, according to the Department of Health. — Bernama