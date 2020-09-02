Covid-19: S. Korea, Singapore agree on ‘Fast-Track’ entry programme for biz people

SEOUL: South Korea and Singapore agreed Wednesday to introduce a “fast-track” entry programme this week for essential trips by business people and others in exception to coronavirus entry restrictions, the foreign ministry said, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

During telephone talks, South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, reached the agreement on the streamlined entry procedures set to take effect on Friday.

“The agreement with Singapore, the logistical and financial hub, is expected to contribute to not only the two countries’ economic recovery, but also the stable management of global supply chains under the Covid-19 situation,“ the ministry said in a press release.

Under the entry programme, a South Korean businessperson with a negative coronavirus test and a travel pass from the Singaporean government can fly to Singapore.

Upon arrival, he or she must undergo another test, and negative results will exempt him or her from quarantine.

It is South Korea’s fourth such fast-track entry programme, following the ones with China, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

South Korea has been pushing to create such streamlined entry programmes with other countries, stressing that essential business trips should be allowed to mitigate the fallout of the pandemic and spur the world’s economic recovery.—Bernama