SINGAPORE: Singapore will ease some of the tighter circuit breaker measures progressively, allowing gradual resumption of selected activities and services from May 5, according to the republic’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Covid-19 today.

This is following the island-state seeing a significant decrease in community transmission over the past month.

“The average daily number of new cases in the community has dropped by more than half, from 25 in the week before, to 12 in the past week,” said the co-chair of the taskforce Gan Kim Yong at a virtual press conference here.

Gan, who is also the Health Minister, however said: “That said, we are not out of the woods.”

“There are still unlinked cases in the community and new clusters may form if we let our guards down. We must be cautious in how we lift the restrictions, and put in place further safeguards even as we do so,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said there is a plan to phase in the reopening of work premises, by “taking into account their importance to the economy and supply chains, contribution to local employment, and ability to minimise risks of transmission at their workplaces.”

“To do so safely, we will impose more stringent requirements on all employers and firms. In particular, they must put in place safe management practices as an integral part of their operations,“ said Wong who is also the co-chair of the taskforce.

The taskforce noted that they are preparing for the safe and gradual resumption of economic and community activities after the end of the circuit breaker period on June 1.

For instance, starting May 5, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) needle acupuncture will be allowed but for pain management only, if assessed by the TCM practitioner to be essential.

The residents living in strata-titled residential buildings meanwhile may exercise within the common areas such as footpaths, but must continue to practise safe distancing measures.

All sports and recreational facilities within these private residential developments such as playgrounds, pools, gyms, barbecue pits and club houses however are to remain closed.

The manufacturing and on-site preparation of all food; retail outlets of food; home-based food businesses; retail laundry services; barbers and hairdressers for basic haircut services; and retail of pet supplies; may operate from May 12.

From May 19, schools will allow to bring back students from graduating cohorts in small groups for face-to-face consultations and lessons.

Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), especially the Institute of Technical Education, will also bring back small groups of students on campus for critical consultations, projects or practicums.

Singapore’s stricter circuit breaker measures which kicked in on April 7 will end on June 1. - Bernama