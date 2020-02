BANGKOK: Thailand will intensify screening on passengers arriving from countries recording local transmissions of Covid-19 at all entry points into the kingdom.

Disease Control Department deputy director-general Thanarak Plipat said beside passengers from China, where the deadly virus originated, authorities were stepping up screening for passengers from Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Japan where human-to-human transmissions have been reported.

“More countries are reporting local transmission of Covid-19 and this will put Thailand at risk of the infection again.

“Therefore, we are intensifying screening for passengers from Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Japan at all entry points into the kingdom to curb the outbreak of Covid-19,” he said during the daily briefing on Covid-19, here today.

To date, there are 34 confirmed case of Covid-19 with 15 of them have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals while the remaining 19 are still undergoing treatment. There are 125 cases of PUI (patients under investigation) for Covid-19 in the country. - Bernama