BANGKOK: Thailand has reported six new Covid-19 cases, including three Thais who returned from Singapore and got reinfected with the deadly virus.

In a statement, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the three men aged between 43 and 56 had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Singapore, but did not reveal as to when they got infected there.

“After recovering from the virus, the trio returned to the kingdom on Friday. They tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival. At present, they are receiving treatment at a hospital in Bangkok,” it said.

The other three new Covid-19 cases include two Thai female aged 46 and 83 who returned from the United States and a 46-year-old French man who travelled from the United Kingdom.

To date, Thailand has reported 3,444 COVID-19 cases with 58 fatalities. A total of 3,281 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals while 105 remain at hospitals.-Bernama