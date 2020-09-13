Covid-19: Two-week PSBB in Jakarta beginning tomorrow

JAKARTA: The large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) will be reimposed in Jakarta for two weeks starting tomorrow following the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan in a press conference via the government’s official YouTube channel today said in principle, the PSBB requires Jakarta residents to carry out their activities such as praying, working and studying from home.

PSBB was implemented in Jakarta from March 31 but later, following the first transition period on June 5, several socio economic activities were allowed to resume after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

However, since the end of August, new positive cases in Jakarta have continued to increase at an average rate of almost 1,000 cases per day.

Workplaces in 11 essential sectors - including health, banking, communications and food - are still allowed to remain open. -Bernama

