Covid subvariant BA.2.75 found in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thailand has detected the first case of Omicron BA.2.75 sub-variant in the southern province of Trang.

The Centre for Medical Genomics at Ramathibodi Hospital said the samples were among specimens collected on June 28.

“Analysis of whole-genome sequencing has confirmed the case with BA.2.75,” it said in a statement.

BA.2.75 which has been nicknamed Centaurus was first detected in India in early May and had already spread to more than 10 countries, including Singapore, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Experts have reportedly said the BA.2.75 sub-variant may spread rapidly and have the ability to avoid immunity from vaccines. - Bernama