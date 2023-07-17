Crimean Bridge closed, drivers can use alternative route: Russian Transport Ministry

MOSCOW: The Crimean Bridge was closed following an accident but drivers can use an alternative land route, the Russian Ministry of Transport informs, reported Sputnik.

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an accident and urged people to avoid travelling via the bridge.

“In connection with the closure of traffic on the Crimean Bridge, drivers can travel along the land road route in new regions,“ the Russian Transport Ministry said on Monday morning.

An operational headquarters was formed to coordinate the actions of all services in connection with the emergency, local authorities said. Crimea has all the necessary fuel, food and supplies.

Tourist traffic has also been diverted to an alternative route, local authorities said.

Governor of the Russian port city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram that there is enough gas in the city and there will be no shortage, and food supplies are also sufficient. -Bernama