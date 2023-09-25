Cuban embassy in US attacked with molotov cocktails

MOSCOW: An individual threw two Molotov cocktails at the Cuban embassy in the United States, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Monday, adding that no staff were injured in the attack, reported Sputnik.

“In the evening of today, Sept 24, the Cuban embassy in the US was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who launched two Molotov cocktails. The staff suffered no harm. Details are being worked out,“ Parrilla said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said it was the second attack on the country’s embassy in Washington since 2020, when an individual shot at the embassy with a rifle.

“Anti-Cuban groups resort to terrorism because they feel impunity, something Cuba has repeatedly warned US authorities about,“ Parrilla added.

Later in the day, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil condemned the attack.

“We condemn this new terrorist attack against the sovereign integrity of Cuba,“ Gil said on X.

He said Venezuela expressed its solidarity with the citizens and authorities of Cuba. -Bernama