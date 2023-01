MOSCOW: The Czech Republic will hold the runoff of the presidential election from January 27-28, reported Sputnik.

Petr Pavel, retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, and ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis will be on the ballot after receiving 35.4 per cent and 34.99 per cent of the votes, respectively, in the first round.

The latest opinion polls have showed that Pavel is favoured to win the runoff and replace incumbent leader Milos Zeman.