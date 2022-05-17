Czech volunteer found shot dead in Ukraine

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic said on Tuesday one of its citizens had died in Ukraine. Local media identified him as a volunteer shot dead and found in a roadside grave.

The 49-year-old truck driver had gone to the war-torn country to help drive people to safety soon after Russia invaded, his wife told Czech media.

“The foreign ministry knows about the case of the dead Czech citizen,“ foreign ministry spokeswoman Lenka Do told AFP.

“We have talked to the family and will not be providing any more details,“ she said.

Czech news agency CTK said the man’s body was discovered with two others in a roadside grave near the northern city of Makariv, close to Kyiv.

Of the three, two had been shot in the head and one in the stomach, it said.

Czech news site voxpot.cz said its reporters had found the volunteer’s heavily damaged car, adding that the man’s first name was Tomas.

His wife Simona told the site he had gone to Ukraine soon after the February 24 invasion to help drive people to safety.

She added that his phone had been dead since March 2. - AFP