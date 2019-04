PRAGUE: Czech veterinary authorities said Tuesday they had detected another 510kg of chicken breast from Poland tainted with the dangerous salmonella bacteria, following a rift over meat imports.

“The meat has been distributed and ... most probably consumed,“ the State Veterinary Administration (SVS) said in a statement.

Meat from Poland caused a stir in the Czech Republic after local vets slapped mandatory laboratory checks on Polish beef in February following the discovery of a salmonella-tainted batch.

That same month, vets said they had found 1,200kg (some 2,600 pounds) of Polish chicken containing salmonella, part of which had already been distributed.

They lifted the measure last week but insisted they would continue random sample checks on imports, especially of beef and poultry from Poland.

SVS spokesman Petr Vorlicek told AFP that vets were not contemplating mandatory lab checks on Polish poultry now.

He noted that salmonella is not uncommon in poultry.

“We are closely monitoring all imports, that’s why we have also detected this batch,“ he added.

The scandal erupted when the TVN24 commercial news channel aired footage of apparently sick or lame cows being butchered at a small slaughterhouse in northeast Poland in secret late at night when veterinary authorities were unlikely to visit.

In January, Poland exported 2.7 tonnes of suspect beef to around a dozen fellow EU members, triggering a probe.

Poland is a leading producer and exporter of meat in Europe, turning out around 600,000 tonnes of beef per year and exporting most of it to the EU, according to meat producer associations. — AFP