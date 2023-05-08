Danger to life warning issued as Storm Antoni hits parts of Britain

LONDON: A danger to life warning has been issued as Storm Antoni hits parts of the United Kingdom, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Falling trees, riptides and inadequate building structures are some of the dangers people should look out for on Saturday during the amber wind warning, the Met Office said, according to German news agency (dpa).

The amber warning, which indicates flying debris is possible and could lead to injuries or danger to life, is in place for south-western areas of both England and Wales until 7 pm (1800 GMT).

Meanwhile a yellow warning for “unseasonably windy weather” is in place for southern parts of the UK until 8 pm and a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued until 10 pm for south east England.

And a yellow rain warning has been issued until 4 pm on Saturday covering south east Scotland.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather and people should consider changing plans and taking action to protect themselves and their property.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said the storm, which is the first to be named by the Met Office this season, could see winds of up to 110 kilometres per hours on the coast.

But Sunday is set to be brighter and less windy with no weather warnings in place, with temperatures up to 22C in the south.

And temperatures will start to rise next week, reaching a peak of 27C or 28C on Thursday in the south east, highs that have not been seen in the UK since June, the forecaster added.-Bernama