Daughter of N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un mainly appears at military events, says report

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mainly brought his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, to military-related events in order to highlight his achievements in the military sector and win the support of the armed forces, Sputnik quoted South Korean news agency Yonhap report on Tuesday.

Kim Ju Ae made her first public appearance in November 2022 when she attended the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, the report said. Since then, she has attended 15 events, 12 of which were military-related, and the remaining three were related to the economy and social affairs.

North Korean state media have published 107 photos featuring the leader’s daughter, 80 of which show her standing right next to him, Yonhap said.

“(Ju Ae’s public appearances) seem to indicate that whoever will become the successor, the Paektu line will go on, and people are required to continue to show their loyalty,“ a Unification Ministry official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

At the same time, she is unlikely to become the successor due to North Korea’s male-dominated society and the alleged existence of Kim’s eldest son, South Korea’s spy agency reportedly said.

Kim Jong Un is believed to have three children, the eldest of which is a son. However, according to a South Korean think tank, Ju Ae, who is believed to be 11 years old, could still be the North Korean leader’s first child. -Bernama