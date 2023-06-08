Deadly blast at Thai fireworks warehouse, owners surrender

SONGKHLA (Southern Thailand): A Thai couple who owned the firecrackers and fireworks warehouse that exploded in Mundok, Sungai Kolok, Narathiwat were arrested after surrendering to police on Saturday (Aug 5).

Narathiwat Police Chief, Maj Gen Anuruth Imarb said the two individuals, both aged 42, surrendered to the Malaysian Police yesterday and were handed over to the Thai Police in Sadao at 1.30 pm (local time) and arrived at the Mundok Police Station at 9 pm for questioning.

“They are facing four charges including for causing death by negligence, importing and selling dangerous fireworks and firecrackers without a permit, renovating the building without the permission of the local authorities and violating the emergency laws in Southern Thailand,“ he said at a press conference here.

Prior to this, the Thai Police had issued arrest warrants against the two individuals and requested the assistance of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to track them down after they had fled to Malaysia.

On July 29, a total of 11 people died, while 300 were injured in an explosion incident at the firecrackers and fireworks warehouse.

Statistics from the Narathiwat Provincial Office show that 681 premises including houses, shops and schools were destroyed and damaged in the incident at 3.05 pm (local time).

In addition, 41 vehicles and 27 motorcycles were also destroyed and more than 3,000 residents were affected. - Bernama