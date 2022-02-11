Deadly cocaine in Argentina laced with carfentanil, prosecutors say

BUENOS AIRES: The Argentine authorities have found carfentanil in the cocaine, which caused the deadly poisoning of 24 people, Sputnik quoted the prosecutor’s office of the Buenos Aires province as saying.

Last week, 24 people died and more than 80 were hospitalised in the province of Buenos Aires as a result of poisoning with cocaine.

“The substance mixed with the cocaine and found in various samples taken as part of the investigation is carfentanil,“ the prosecutor’s office said in a statement late Thursday.

Carfentanil is one of the most powerful opioids used in veterinary medicine used to anesthetise large animals, such as bears and elephants. It is also used as an illicit drug despite being highly dangerous. — Bernama