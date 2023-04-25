Death toll from blasts at Pakistani police station reaches 16

MOSCOW: The death toll from Monday’s explosions at a police station in the Pakistani city of Kabal has risen to 16, while the number of those injured has reached over 55, Sputnik quoted a Pakistani media report on Tuesday.

Earlier, media reported the blasts had killed 10 and injured over 55 people, said Xinhua.

Currently, eight injured people remain in critical condition, and one of them has been transferred to the province’s capital Peshawar for treatment, Radio Pakistan reported, citing local authorities.

The twin blast fired Monday evening at the police station in Kabal, caused the building to collapse, Pakistani media reported.

The collapse caused a blackout, the scope of which is yet to be determined. The police established that the explosions occurred at an ammunition and mortar storage. The cause of the detonations are still being investigated. - Bernama