Death toll from Egypt building collapse climbs to 4

CAIRO: The death toll from the collapse of a 13-storey building in Egypt's northern coastal city of Alexandria rose to four, Xinhua quoted the country’s state-run Ahram Online news portal on Tuesday.

Rescue teams recovered two more bodies on Tuesday after finding two bodies late on Monday from under the debris of the building, said the report.

It added that four victims injured in the incident had left hospitals after receiving medical treatment.

The building, which housed holidaymakers in the summer, had split vertically, thus triggering the collapse, Mohamed Taher, the governor of Alexandria, told the state-run Nile TV.

The owner and contractor of the building have been charged with accidental killing and injury, as well as illegal construction, which is believed to have caused the collapse. -Bernama