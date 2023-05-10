Death toll from floods in India's northeast rises to 14

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people are dead and more than 100 missing after a flash flood in India, reported German news agency (dpa).

Fourteen bridges were severely damaged or collapsed, according to Indian media on Thursday, citing information from the authorities. Several villages were also flooded.

A highway was damaged and the mobile network was disrupted in parts of the affected northeastern state of Sikkim. Rescue operations were continuing.

Around 3,000 travellers from other parts of the country were stranded in the region due to the flood.

The army said that one of the 23 people previously registered as missing had been found alive.

A heavy rain starting late Wednesday in Sikkim, leading to a sharp rise in the level of the Teesta river.

Sikkim’s authorities have urged residents not to go near the river. Schools in parts of the state will remain closed until the end of the week, local media reported. -Bernama