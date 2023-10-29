Death toll from Hurricane Otis in South Mexico climbs to 39

MEXICO CITY: The death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 39 in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, with 10 people reported missing, the Mexican government said Saturday, reported Xinhua.

Some 80 per cent of hotel infrastructure is estimated to have been damaged and essential services were cut off. Electricity has been restored to about 55 per cent of customers, said the Federal Electricity Commission.

Otis struck Guerrero’s coast on Wednesday as a category five storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake mainly in the popular tourist resort of Acapulco.

“We are going to help all the people of Acapulco, everyone impacted, and we are going to put Acapulco back on its feet. That is my pledge,“ Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. - Bernama, Xinhua.