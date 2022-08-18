Death toll from Kabul mosque explosion rises to 30 people

KABUL: The number of people killed by an explosion that ripped through a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday has risen to 30 with more than 40 people injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing a source.

The list of the victims include famous religious scholar Amir Mohammad Kabali.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The Taliban claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Daesh terror group continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.

Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. According to media, the Daesh claimed responsibility for both attacks - Bernama