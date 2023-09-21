Death toll from Moscow gas blast rises to 7

MOSCOW: The death toll from a gas explosion and the subsequent collapse of a residential building in the Moscow Region city of Balashikha has risen to seven, after the bodies of a woman and a child were recovered from the rubble, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday, reported Sputnik.

“The search operations and debris removal in Balashikha have been completed. Twenty-seven people were injured, seven of whom died. Eight people were taken to hospital, 12 refused to be hospitalised,“ the ministry said on Telegram.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday morning on the fourth floor of a nine-storey residential building in Balashikha. The third and the fourth floors collapsed. During the rescue operation, six emergency workers got trapped under the rubble when the building collapsed for the second time, with two of them dying. -Bernama