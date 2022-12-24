Death toll from nursing home fire in Russia’s Kemerovo rises to 20

MOSCOW: The number of people who died in a fire that erupted at a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo, has gone up to 20, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

“According to the latest data, 20 people have died,“ the emergency services said.

A spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the fire at the nursing home in Kemerovo was contained at 23:39 local time on Friday (16:39 GMT).

Earlier, emergency services had told Sputnik that the death toll stood at 13 and that the retirement home was illegal.

Regional health authorities said that two people were in serious condition following the fire, while a total of six people received medical care.

Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilev said on Telegram that all regional nursing homes, particularly private ones, will be checked in the coming week.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case following the fire in Kemerovo. - Bernama