Death toll from rain-related incidents rises to 23 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from rain-related incidents has risen to 23 after wounded succumbed to their injuries in Pakistan during the last 24 hours as the country witnessed the start of a pre-monsoon spell, said officials late Monday.

The spokesperson of Rescue-1122, an emergency service in eastern Punjab province, Farooq Ahmad, said in a statement that all the reported death occurred due to three different reasons, namely electrocution, drowning and lightning, reported Xinhua.

“Five people died in Narowal district and two in Sheikhupura district after getting struck by lightning. At least seven people drowned and six others lost their lives due to electrocution in different areas of the province,“ said the spokesperson.

According to the statement, at least 75 people were also injured due to electrocution, and incidents of wall and roof collapse in different districts, including Narowal, Lahore, Chiniot and Sheikhupura.

Earlier on Monday morning, three people, including a mother and her two children, were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in the Shahzad Town area in the suburbs of the capital Islamabad, local rescue officials said.

Local police asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and be careful during the rainy season, drive carefully, and stay away from electric installations and poles.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed the provincial government and district administration to take immediate steps for draining the standing water in the urban areas of different districts, according to a statement released by the media wing of the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

“Ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic and protective and preventive measures in other parts of the country. Mobilise teams from all relevant institutions in the rainy situation and constantly monitor the situation and take administrative measures,“ said the prime minister in the statement. -Bernama