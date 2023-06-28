Death toll from rocket attack on Ukraine’s Kramatorsk rises to 8

MOSCOW: The death toll from the Russian missile attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday evening, which struck a restaurant and homes, has risen to at least eight, according to Ukrainian authorities, reported German news agency (dpa).

Three children whose bodies have been recovered from under the rubble of a café are among the dead, authorities said on Wednesday morning.

A total of 56 people were injured, it said.

On the evening of the attack, authorities first spoke of at least three dead and more than 40 injured.

Emergency workers continued to clear debris to search for people who might still be trapped under the rubble, according to authorities.

In his nightly video address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian strike on Kramatorsk as yet another war crime.

“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done – defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists,“ he said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine more than 16 months ago. Contrary to official claims from Moscow, rockets, cruise missiles and drones are repeatedly fired at Ukrainian residential areas. This often results in deaths and injuries among civilians. - Bernama