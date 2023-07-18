Death toll from starvation cult in Kenya rises to 403 people

MOSCOW: The death toll from the starvation cult in Kenya has reached 403 after 12 more bodies were found in Kilifi County in the country’s southeast, Sputnik quoted Kenyan media reports on Monday.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said there were no new arrests so far, and the total number of people arrested remains at 37, including the cult leader Paul Mackenzie, the Citizen broadcaster reported.

In April, local media reported four people had starved themselves to death as Mackenzie had preached they would “meet Jesus” that way. Another 11 cult followers were hospitalised. Shortly after, Mackenzie was arrested. In May, the Kenyan prosecutor’s office said he would be charged with terrorism.-Bernama