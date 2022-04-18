Death toll from tropical storm in Philippines rises to 172

MOSCOW: The death toll from tropical storm Agaton in the Philippines has climbed to 172, Sputnik quoted the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as saying on Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to the NDRRMC, 110 people are still missing.

The number of people affected by the natural disaster has surpassed two million.

The tropical storm hit the Philippines on April 9-12, causing floods and almost 90 landslides. The disaster left over 10,300 houses damaged, with 670 of them fully destroyed. - Bernama