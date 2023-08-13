Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 89

MOSCOW: The number of deaths due to the wildfires in Hawaii has increased to 89, reported Sputnik, citing Hawaii Governor Josh Green in NBC News.

The death toll makes the Maui wildfires the deadliest in modern US history, NBC specified on Saturday, saying that the disaster has officially become deadlier than California’s Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018.

Earlier on Saturday, Maui County said in a statement that firefighting efforts continue in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui, while the death toll was at 80. -Bernama-Sputnik