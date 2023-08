MOSCOW: The number of people killed as a result of wildfires in Hawaii has increased to 36, with many settlements, including the popular tourist town of Lahaina, left destroyed, Sputnik quoted media reports on Thursday.

Earlier reports indicated that six people were killed in the wildfires.

According to the data provided by the authorities of the Maui county, 36 people are confirmed dead, the Hawaii News Now broadcaster said, adding that dozens of people have been injured. -Bernama