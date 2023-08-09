Death toll in southern Brazil from devastating cyclone climbs to 40

BOGOTA (Colombia): The death toll from a powerful tropical cyclone that wreaked havoc in southern Brazil has risen to 40 and may climb further as more victims are discovered, authorities said Thursday.

Officials in Rio Grande do Sul state said 3,575 people have been displaced and nine are still missing.

Most of the fatalities occurred in Rio Grande do Sul, with an additional victim found in Santa Catarina state, reported Anadolu Agency.

In response to the widespread destruction caused by torrential rains, flooding and powerful winds, Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite declared a state of public calamity in the affected municipalities, where he described a “warzone” with homes, businesses, schools and streets destroyed.

“Contact with the population on the streets and the reports I have received have moved and dismayed me, but we must be strong,” Leite said.

Water flooded streets and rivers and submerged homes in the small town of Mucum, where rising waters forced residents onto their rooftops, requiring helicopters to rescue them. The cyclone left a trail of damage across approximately 60 municipalities.

To address the crisis, more than 900 state officials have been mobilised to search for, rescue and identify victims.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged government support in the affected areas.

“We want to tell them that we are ready to help in whatever is necessary. Where there is a problem, the federal government will be there to save people from those problems. Our solidarity with the people of Rio Grande do Sul,“ he said. - Bernama