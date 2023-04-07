Death toll rises as Israel pursues military operation in Jenin

TEL AVIV: The number of deaths has risen to 10 since the start of a large-scale Israeli military operation in the West Bank, reported German news agency (dpa).

The body of a Palestinian with gunshot wounds was found overnight, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah. In addition, 100 people were injured, with 20 remaining in critical condition.

Israel initiated one of the largest military operations in the West Bank in decades on Monday.

Overnight from Sunday to Monday, 1,000 Israeli soldiers entered the northern Palestinian city of Jenin following multiple airstrikes and fought for several hours with armed Palestinian residents.

According to the Israeli army, the operation is targeting Palestinian ‘terrorist’ infrastructure.

Jenin and its refugee camp are considered strongholds of ‘militants’. In recent years, residents of the city have carried out several attacks against Israelis.

According to Palestinian reports, thousands of people were evacuated during the night to nearby emergency shelters from the refugee camp, which has a population of around 17,000. It is unclear how long the Israeli military operation will continue.-Bernama