Death toll rises to 12 in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk after Russian missile strike

MOSCOW: The death toll from the Russian missile strike that hit a busy restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk two days ago has risen to 12, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Emergency workers recovered another body from the rubble of the completely destroyed building on Thursday morning, according to the civil defence agency, reported German news agency (dpa).

The recovery operation is now complete, the agency said. It also released a video showing the work as well as drone footage of the extent of the destruction.

On Wednesday, authorities had reported 11 dead, including three children. About 60 people were injured in the missile attack on Tuesday evening which struck the busy restaurant, among other locations.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 16 months ago. Contrary to official claims from Moscow, missiles, cruise missiles and drones are repeatedly fired at Ukrainian residential areas. This often results in deaths and injuries among civilians. - Bernama