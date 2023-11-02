Death toll surpasses 20,300 in quake-hit Turkiye

NEW YORK: The death toll rose to 20,318 with more than 80,000 thousand wounded from Monday’s devastating earthquakes in southern Turkiye, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the country’s disaster agency Friday.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Turkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing and rescue teams still find survivors days after deadly tremors.

Latest, a man, 34, was found alive 117 hours after the quake in Kahramanmaras. - Bernama