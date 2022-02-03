Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon hits record for January

BOGOTA: Brazil’s Amazon rainforest saw its worst level of deforestation for the month of January, with around 360 square kilometres of forest lost, according to data released Wednesday by Brazil’s national space research institute, INPE.

It is not the first increase under President Jair Bolsonaro, who has called for more mining and commercial farming on protected rainforest land, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

​​In 2021, the Brazilian Amazon had its worst year in a decade. Deforestation grew 29 per cent with 10,363 square kilometres of the native forest destroyed between January and December, according to INPE.

From August 2020 to July 2021, the rainforest lost 13,200 square kilometres of vegetation, the largest area since 2006.

Environmentalists worry that if the trend continues, 2022 will be another devastating year for the Brazilian Amazon.

Since Bolsonaro took office in 2019, progress on deforestation in Brazil has reversed, with the deforestation rate rising to a 12-year high.

Although ​​Bolsonaro’s government made efforts last November at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland to show​​ that it is protecting the Amazon by pledging to end illegal deforestation by 2028, data shows that no efforts have been made to address the problem. - Bernama